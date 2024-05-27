Atlanta activated Murphy (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Murphy missed more than eight weeks with a Grade 1 left oblique strain but is finally ready to rejoin Atlanta's lineup. He looked sharp during a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .278 with two home runs. Murphy will probably be eased back into primary catcher duties for Atlanta, as the club is keeping Chadwick Tromp around as a third catcher behind Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud for the time being.