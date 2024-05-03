Murphy (oblique) began hitting off the tee during Atlanta's most recent series against Seattle earlier this week, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's the first time Murphy has swung the bat since landing on the 10-day IL on March 30 with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. Prior to the series in Seattle, Murphy was limited to light throwing and catching work in the bullpen. The 29-year-old has taken a positive step in his program, but he still has a ways to go before starting a rehab assignment.