Murphy was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to left oblique tightness.
The 28-year-old grabbed at his left side after swinging at a pitch during the seventh inning Friday, and the fears of it being an oblique issue have been confirmed. It's an ominous development in the season opener for Murphy, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to his exit. Travis d'Arnaud is set to serve as Atlanta's primary backstop should Murphy require a trip to the injured list.
