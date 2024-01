Brown agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Athletics on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

This makes Brown the second-highest paid position player on Oakland's roster, behind Aledmys Diaz. The former was a replacement-level player (0.0 fWAR) in 112 games last season, slashing .222/.286/.405 with 14 home runs.