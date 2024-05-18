Langeliers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

It was such a miserable offensive night for the Athletics that Langeliers' 421-foot two-run blast came with Oakland just one out away from a shutout. The backstop was productive throughout the night while reaching safely on three occasions overall, and he's now hitting a stellar .368 (14-for-38) with four home runs and 13 RBI across his last 11 contests.