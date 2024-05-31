Langeliers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Langeliers will get a breather Friday after going 2-for-12 with a two-run home run during Oakland's three-game series with the Rays. Instead, Kyle McCann will bat sixth and fill in behind the dish.
