The Athletics reinstated Langeliers (knee) from the injured list Saturday.

Langeliers was originally thought to be lost for the season after undergoing a meniscectomy on his right knee in late July, but after a lightning-fast recovery and a two-game rehab assignment, he's been cleared to help the A's cross the finish line while serving exclusively as a DH. The 28-year-old had been on fire before landing on the injured list, amassing an eight-game hitting streak that saw him smack three home runs, and he picked up where he left off during his rehab assignment by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Darell Hernaiz was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.