Langeliers (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Langeliers has missed most of the second half after undergoing a meniscectomy on his right knee July 28, but after a speedy recovery, the 28-year-old backstop could be ready to return to the Athletics' lineup by the time the team begins its next road trip next Tuesday. He is expected to work exclusively as a designated hitter for the rest of the season, which means Jonah Heim and Brian Serven will continue to split starts behind the plate after Langeliers is activated.