Langeliers went 5-for-9 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a third run scored and eight RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Rangers.

The 26-year-old backstop fell a single short of a cycle in the matinee while driving in five runs, and Langeliers then launched his second long ball of the day in the second inning of the nightcap off Jack Leiter. Langeliers' eight RBI were the most ever by an Oakland player in a doubleheader, breaking the record of seven set by Reggie Jackson in 1969. Langeliers has produced multiple hits with a homer in three of his last four games, but the surge has only brought his batting average up to .209 (24-for-115). He is supplying some big-time power, however. Through 34 contests, he's slugged nine homers with 24 RBI.