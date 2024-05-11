Langeliers is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
Langeliers is on a heater, batting .429 with three home runs, two triples and two doubles in his last five games. Kyle McCann is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sets record in twin bill•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting maintenance day•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers in lopsided victory•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Productive in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Gets Sunday off•