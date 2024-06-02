Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
Langeliers looks to be receiving some routine maintenance Sunday after he caught all nine innings of Saturday's 11-9 win while going 1-for-5 with a run scored. Kyle McCann will get the nod behind the plate in the series finale.
