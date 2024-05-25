Share Video

Langeliers is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Astros.

Langeliers started in the series opener Friday, going 1-for-4. With Houston sending out right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, Oakland will start lefty-hitting Kyle McCann behind the dish Saturday. Langeliers is slashing .266/.347/.578 with four home runs and 13 RBI in May.

