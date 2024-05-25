Langeliers is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Astros.
Langeliers started in the series opener Friday, going 1-for-4. With Houston sending out right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, Oakland will start lefty-hitting Kyle McCann behind the dish Saturday. Langeliers is slashing .266/.347/.578 with four home runs and 13 RBI in May.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Day off Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Notches first steal Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Belts 10th homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sitting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sets record in twin bill•