Langeliers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston.
It's a routine day off for Langeliers after he started each of the last four days behind the plate. Kyle McCann will do the catching for Joey Estes on Thursday.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sitting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sets record in twin bill•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting maintenance day•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers in lopsided victory•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Productive in win•