Bolt (hamstring/oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Bolt missed the start of the regular season due to his injuries, but he recently completed a 12-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas in which he slashed .395/.480/.651 with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base. The 28-year-old should have a chance to carve out playing time in center field after Cristian Pache was sent down Thursday.
