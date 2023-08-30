Oakland outrighted Watkins to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Watkins was lit up in his lone major-league appearance for the Athletics this season, yielding five earned runs over 4.1 innings in an Aug. 15 start at St. Louis. The 31-year-old right-hander is officially off the 40-man roster.
