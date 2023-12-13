Watkins is signing with a team in the Korea Baseball Organization, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Watkins made just one major-league appearance in 2023 with Oakland and leaves behind a career 5.97 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 164.1 total big-league frames. Maybe the 31-year-old right-hander can find more success overseas.
More News
-
Spenser Watkins: Leaving Oakland organization•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Lit up in season debut•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Tapped to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Recalled by Oakland•