Watkins is signing with a team in the Korea Baseball Organization, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Watkins made just one major-league appearance in 2023 with Oakland and leaves behind a career 5.97 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 164.1 total big-league frames. Maybe the 31-year-old right-hander can find more success overseas.

