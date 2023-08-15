Watkins will start for the Athletics on Tuesday in St. Louis, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.

It had been Freddy Tarnok's turn, but he's gone down with a calf injury. Watkins was claimed off waivers a week ago and this will be his first start in the majors in 2023. He holds a career 5.85 ERA over 39 appearances -- 30 starts -- at the major-league level.