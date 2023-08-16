Watkins (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out four.
The 30-year-old righty put Oakland in an early hole during his season-debut, giving up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado and a solo shot to Jordan Walker in a four-run first inning. Watkins started 30 games for Baltimore over the previous two seasons, posting a record of 7-13 with a 5.85 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 160 innings during that timespan. If he sticks in the rotation, Watkins tentatively lines up to face the Royals at home early next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Tapped to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Claimed by Oakland•
-
Astros' Spenser Watkins: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Astros' Spenser Watkins: Shipped to Houston•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Designated for assignment•