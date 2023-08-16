Oakland optioned Watkins to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Watkins was lit up for five earned runs over 4.1 innings in a spot start Tuesday versus the Cardinals as the Athletics fell 6-2. Kyle Muller has been called up in a corresponding roster move and could maybe step into the rotation next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Lit up in season debut•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Tapped to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Claimed by Oakland•
-
Astros' Spenser Watkins: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Astros' Spenser Watkins: Shipped to Houston•