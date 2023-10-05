Watkins elected free agency Wednesday.
Watkins made one appearance for the Athletics in 2023 but spent the bulk of the year in the minors with three different organizations. Because of his service time, he had the ability to elect free agency and look for a new landing spot.
More News
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Lit up in season debut•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Tapped to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Spenser Watkins: Claimed by Oakland•