Watkins agreed to terms with the Nationals on Sunday, per his agency, Gaeta Sports Management.

Watkins was initially expected to sign with a KBO team for the 2024 season, but he'll remain in MLB as part of the Nationals. He's made 40 appearances (31 starts) between the Orioles and Athletics in the majors over the past three seasons, posting a 5.97 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 164.1 innings.