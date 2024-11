Watkins has signed a one-year contract with the TSG Hawks of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Watkins, 32, spent all of the 2024 season at Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization, collecting a 4.56 ERA. He's put up a 5.97 ERA and 102:51 K:BB over 164.1 innings covering parts of three major-league seasons.