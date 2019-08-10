Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Piscotty has come back from a recent stint on the injured list with a bang, as he now has three multi-hit efforts and a pair of round trippers in the six games since his return. The veteran outfielder is hitting .318 overall during that span and figures to continue serving as a key offensive contributor down the stretch.