Kemp was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kemp made an incredible effort in a failed attempt to catch a foul ball during the sixth inning, jumping over the wall in the process. Cody Thomas later came in to pinch hit for Kemp, so it's possible the 31-year-old injured himself, or the Athletics opted to sub in their bench players during a lopsided contest. If Kemp turns out to be hurt, the A's should provide an update on his status shortly after the game.