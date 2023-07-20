Kemp went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Kemp's offensive renaissance continued out of the leadoff spot Wednesday, with the veteran's multi-hit effort serving as his fifth in the last 13 games and extending his hit streak to seven contests. Kemp's recipe for success over what is now a month-plus surge at the plate overall has been fairly straightforward -- he's made contact at an elite clip (6.1 percent strikeout rate) while seeing his BABIP rise from the abysmal .163 figure he carried from Opening Day through June 14 to a stellar .329 since that point.