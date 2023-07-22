Kemp went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

Kemp saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped Thursday, but he bounced back well Friday. The 31-year-old has shown more of a willingness to run lately, recording seven steals over his last 16 contests. He's slashing a meager .213/.306/.307 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 31 runs scored, seven doubles and three triples over 79 contests, and his 11 stolen bases match his career high from last year. Kemp is seeing most of his playing time in left field lately, though that could change once Ramon Laureano (hand) is activated from the injured list, which may push Seth Brown out of right field.