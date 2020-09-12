Kemp has started four of 11 games since the A's acquired Tommy La Stella at the trade deadline.
He is 3-for-9 with a double, one walk and one strikeout over that stretch, so he is playing his new role well, but the days of Kemp working on the strong side of a second base platoon are over. Look for him to continue to operate in a bench role going forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: On bench against lefty•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Scores thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Sits against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Receives day off Thursday•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Bats second in third straight game•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Could shift up to second in order•