Cahill will start Tuesday's matchup against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cahill made his final rehab start Thursday, allowing three runs on one hit and four walks in 5.2 innings of work. He's set to make his regular-season debut for the A's and hopes to demonstrate better command than he displayed during his outing at Triple-A Nashville. The 30-year-old made 14 starts in 2017 with both the Royals and Padres, but ended up accruing a dismal 4.93 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 84 innings.