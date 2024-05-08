The Athletics recalled Soderstrom from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Soderstrom has slashed .245/.353/.529 with seven home runs over 27 games at Las Vegas this season. The 22-year-old managed just a .472 OPS and 31.2 percent strikeout rate with the A's last season. Soderstrom will give Oakland a third catcher and could also see some action at first base and/or designated hitter.
