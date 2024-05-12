Soderstrom is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners.
Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Soderstrom has gone 4-for-12 with one home run and two RBI. He'll be available off the bench for Sunday's series finale while Tyler Nevin gets the start at first base.
