Soderstrom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Soderstrom will start from the bench as the Athletics take on lefty Cole Ragans. The 22-year-old first baseman has started in six of Oakland's last eight games, though J.D. Davis will take the field in place of Soderstrom and bat sixth against Kansas City.

