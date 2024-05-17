Soderstrom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Royals.
The lefty-hitting Soderstrom will start from the bench as the Athletics take on lefty Cole Ragans. The 22-year-old first baseman has started in six of Oakland's last eight games, though J.D. Davis will take the field in place of Soderstrom and bat sixth against Kansas City.
