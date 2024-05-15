Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
With lefty Framber Valdez on the hill for Houston, the lefty-hitting Soderstrom will retreat to the bench. Soderstrom appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon at first base with the right-handed-hitting J.D. Davis, who will get the starting nod Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Hot hitting continues Monday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting for series finale•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Belts first 2024 homer•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Joins major-league roster•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Mixed bag thus far in Vegas•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Optioned to Triple-A•