Share Video

Link copied!

Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With lefty Framber Valdez on the hill for Houston, the lefty-hitting Soderstrom will retreat to the bench. Soderstrom appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon at first base with the right-handed-hitting J.D. Davis, who will get the starting nod Wednesday.

More News