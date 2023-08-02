Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Soderstrom had a .467 in his first 13 big-league contests and will head to the bench Wednesday after he started the previous three games. Shea Langeliers will work behind the plate while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter.
