Machin was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
After the A's executed a trade on Monday in which they received a total of five players from Atlanta and Milwaukee, Machin had to be DFA'd in order to make room on the club's 40-man roster. The 29-year-old infielder slashed .328/.404/.461 in Triple-A Las Vegas last season. Repeated success in the minors could earn him a spot on the 40-man roster once again.
More News
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Moved to paternity list•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Heading to paternity list•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: On bench versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Resting Tuesday versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: On base four times in win•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Sitting Wednesday•