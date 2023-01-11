Machin and the Phillies agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Machin's deal presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training that will enable him to compete for a bench spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old played almost exclusively at third base for Oakland in 2022, logging 253 plate appearances and slashing .220/.300/.287 with a 10.1 percent walk rate and an 18.6 percent strikeout rate.
