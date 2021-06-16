Petit earned the save against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

With Lou Trivino held out after having notched a save each of the previous two days, Petit was summoned to protect a three-run ninth-inning lead. He surrendered a home run to Jared Walsh but avoided further trouble to collect his second save of the season. Trivino has established himself as Oakland's clear top closer, but Petit has done well enough this season -- he owns a 3.16 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and sterling 7-0 record -- to merit the occasional save chance when Trivino is unavailable.