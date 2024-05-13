Gelof (oblique) has rejoined the Athletics and could be activated during their current series in Houston, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof played back-to-back full rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, which was the last step he needed to take on his rehab. It looks like the A's will give him a rest day Monday before likely activating the young second baseman before Tuesday's contest. Gelof has been out since late April with a strained left oblique.