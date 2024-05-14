Gelof (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base Tuesday against the Astros.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined nearly three weeks by an oblique strain and is back with Oakland after a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas. Gelof had a slow start to the campaign with a .597 OPS through 24 games but should operate as the Athletics' primary second baseman now that he's healthy.
