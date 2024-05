Gelof (oblique) will join Triple-A Las Vegas this weekend to begin a rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof has missed the last two weeks with a strained left oblique but has been upping his baseball activities in recent days and has progressed to the point that he's ready to test things out in game action. Because the young infielder hasn't missed all that much time, he shouldn't need too many rehab at-bats before rejoining the Athletics' active roster.