Gelof (oblique) played a full game at second base in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Round Rock on Sunday, going 0-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a walk.

Gelof's ability to play a full game for the second straight day is certainly an encouraging sign for his progress from his oblique injury. The young infielder could be on the verge of activation, although the Athletics will undoubtedly evaluate him carefully Monday to see how he's responded to the back-to-back full workloads over the weekend.