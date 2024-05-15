Gelof (oblique) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Gelof missed just under three weeks with an oblique strain. The second baseman returned to the No. 6 spot in the lineup, which is where he was at just before the injury after starting the year batting second. He's slashing a poor .188/.250/.323 with three home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs scored and four stolen bases over 25 contests this season. Gelof showed promise with 14 homers and an .841 OPS over 69 games in 2023, but he's still looking to get into a rhythm this year.