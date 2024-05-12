Gelof (oblique) played a full game at second base in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Round Rock on Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a solo home run.

Gelof's ability to both play a full game on defense and generate enough force with the bat to clear the fences speaks to his seemingly improved health. Gelof is set to be evaluated after each rehab game to determine his progress, and if he doesn't have any concerning residual effects overnight, the 24-year-old could be back in Las Vegas' lineup Sunday.