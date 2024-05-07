Gelof (oblique) has progressed to taking light swings in the batting cage, but he remains without a firm timetable for return, MLB.com reports.

It's been an eventful last few days on the recovery front for Gelof, who resumed some baseball activities by fielding grounders and playing catch Wednesday and then threw across the infield before the Athletics' game Friday. The progression to picking up a bat is another step in the right direction, but the team remains committed to not sending Gelof out on a rehab assignment prematurely due to the risk of aggravating the injury.