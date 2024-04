Gelof went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

Gelof entered the ninth hitless in three at-bats but broke the scoreless tie by lifting a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field wall for an opposite field two-run blast, his third of the season. Gelof, who entered the day hitting just .202, has now put together hits in consecutive games for the first time since April 7-11 by following up a two-hit day Sunday with Monday's game-winner.