Gelof (oblique) threw across the infield before Friday's game against the Marlins, the Associated Press reports.
Gelof was cleared for baseball activities Wednesday, when he began fielding grounders and playing catch. His ability to do some more aggressive throwing Friday is certainly another encouraging benchmark, although it remains unclear when he'll be ready to pick up a bat again.
