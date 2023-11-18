Cox (knee) was non-tendered by the Royals on Friday.

Cox was designated for assignment earlier in the day and is now officially a free agent. The 26-year-old left-hander posted a 4.54 ERA over his first 35.2 major-league innings in 2023 before suffering a full tear of the ACL in his left knee in early September. He also did damage to his left MCL and might have to miss the start of the 2024 campaign.