The Royals designated Cox (knee) for assignment on Friday.

In order to make room for the acquisition of Nick Anderson from Atlanta, Cox will be booted from the 40-man roster and placed on the waiver wire. Cox put up a 4.54 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 35.2 innings with the Royals, but he could be at risk of missing the start of the 2024 campaign after tearing his left ACL and damaging his MCL in September.