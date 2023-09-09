Cox will undergo tests on his left knee following his departure from Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Cox tumbled over in serious pain in the seventh inning after he got hit by an Alejandro Kirk comebacker and took several awkward-looking steps while rushing to cover first base. The 26-year-old reliever damaged his left knee somewhere along the way and could be in danger of missing the remainder of the 2023 campaign. It looked like a fairly severe injury.