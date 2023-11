Cox (knee) signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday.

After being designated for assignment and later non-tendered by the Royals on Friday, the team will now bring Cox back to round out their farm system for next season. The 26-year-old southpaw put up a 4.54 ERA over 35.2 frames during his first season in the majors before tearing the ACL and damaging the MCL in his left knee in September. The injury may cause him to miss the beginning of next season.