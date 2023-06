Sulser was released by the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization on Friday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Sulser was released to make room for William Cuevas after Cuevas was signed by the Wiz on Friday. In nine starts in the KBO, Sulser registered a 5.62 ERA and 35:14 K:BB over 49.2 innings. He's now free to sign with another club, but he's unlikely to be more than organizational depth if he rejoins an MLB organization.